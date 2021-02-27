Donoghue Forlines LLC Acquires New Shares in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,754 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the third quarter worth about $76,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 9.8% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 32,515 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $4,478,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 25.2% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,695 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 0.7% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 759,203 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $104,546,000 after buying an additional 5,286 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 11.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,045 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. 87.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.54.

In other Citrix Systems news, CAO Jessica Soisson sold 1,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $202,345.00. Also, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 2,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.31, for a total value of $260,802.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,917,653.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,894 shares of company stock worth $7,914,638. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $133.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.31 and a 12-month high of $173.56.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The cloud computing company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.55 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 391.74% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Citrix Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.90%.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

Featured Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.