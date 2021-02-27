Donoghue Forlines LLC Acquires New Shares in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,744 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Maximus by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 15,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Maximus during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Maximus by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,352 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Maximus by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,518 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,600,000 after purchasing an additional 9,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Maximus by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 162,543 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $11,161,000 after purchasing an additional 26,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Maximus alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MMS opened at $81.28 on Friday. Maximus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.42 and a 52-week high of $84.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.17 and a 200 day moving average of $73.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The health services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Maximus had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The company had revenue of $945.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.04%.

MMS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Maximus from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Maximus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

In other Maximus news, insider Thomas D. Romeo sold 5,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total value of $400,520.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,958.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $848,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,529 shares of company stock valued at $2,033,131 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Maximus

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS).

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.