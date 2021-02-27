Donoghue Forlines LLC Invests $207,000 in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new position in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,665 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UMPQ. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Umpqua in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Umpqua during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Umpqua by 205.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,815 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Umpqua during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Umpqua during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Umpqua stock opened at $17.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.79. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $8.88 and a 52-week high of $18.31.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.20. Umpqua had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $358.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Analysts predict that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Umpqua’s payout ratio is 52.50%.

In other Umpqua news, CEO Cort L. O’haver sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $84,467.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 492,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,233,267.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 13,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $192,439.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,108,947.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,407 shares of company stock worth $300,947. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on UMPQ shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Umpqua from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Umpqua from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Umpqua presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.19.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

