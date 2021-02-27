Donoghue Forlines LLC Makes New $222,000 Investment in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in Chemed by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 4,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Chemed by 1.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,165,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Chemed by 680.2% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,786,000 after buying an additional 20,046 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its position in shares of Chemed by 153.3% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,384,000 after buying an additional 16,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chemed by 3.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,731,000 after buying an additional 4,009 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemed alerts:

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.50, for a total transaction of $1,313,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,821,056.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.30, for a total transaction of $1,098,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,430,975.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,010 shares of company stock worth $2,680,840 over the last three months. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CHE opened at $445.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $517.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $501.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.55. Chemed Co. has a 1 year low of $330.01 and a 1 year high of $560.00.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13. The business had revenue of $533.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.20 million. Chemed had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 38.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 17.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CHE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $532.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Chemed from $600.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

Read More: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.