Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.25 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts

Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Dorman Products in a report issued on Wednesday, February 24th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.07. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Dorman Products’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $301.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.69 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Dorman Products presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.33.

Shares of NASDAQ DORM opened at $99.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83. Dorman Products has a 52-week low of $44.49 and a 52-week high of $104.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.63.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DORM. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Dorman Products by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dorman Products in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dorman Products in the third quarter worth about $108,000. Permanens Capital L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 1,640 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Dorman Products by 7,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

