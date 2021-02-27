Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Douglas Dynamics, Inc. designs, manufactures and sells snow and ice control equipment for light trucks, which is comprised of snowplows and sand and salt spreaders, and related parts and accessories. The Company sells its products under the WESTERN(R), FISHER(R) and BLIZZARD(R) brands through a distributor network, primarily consisting of truck equipment distributors located throughout the Midwest, East and Northeast regions of the United States as well as all provinces of Canada. It sells its products primarily to professional snowplowers who are contracted to remove snow and ice from commercial, municipal and residential areas. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PLOW. Robert W. Baird upgraded Douglas Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Douglas Dynamics from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.25.

Douglas Dynamics stock opened at $48.18 on Friday. Douglas Dynamics has a 1-year low of $24.12 and a 1-year high of $50.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.05.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. Douglas Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 19.32%. The company had revenue of $158.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Douglas Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Douglas Dynamics will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Keith Hagelin sold 7,713 shares of Douglas Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $325,488.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 78,399 shares in the company, valued at $3,308,437.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 929 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,754 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the third quarter worth about $331,000. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 8.7% during the third quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 11,768 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Douglas Dynamics

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates in two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

