Dream Finders Homes, Inc.’s Quiet Period Set To Expire on March 2nd (NASDAQ:DFH)

Dream Finders Homes’ (NASDAQ:DFH) quiet period will expire on Tuesday, March 2nd. Dream Finders Homes had issued 9,600,000 shares in its initial public offering on January 21st. The total size of the offering was $124,800,000 based on an initial share price of $13.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Dream Finders Homes in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Dream Finders Homes in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on Dream Finders Homes in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Dream Finders Homes in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Get Dream Finders Homes alerts:

Shares of Dream Finders Homes stock opened at $23.43 on Friday. Dream Finders Homes has a 1-year low of $17.55 and a 1-year high of $31.98.

About Dream Finders Homes

Dream Finders Homes, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single family attached and detached homes in Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, and Austin, as well as in Charlotte and Raleigh.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Finders Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Finders Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.