Dream Unlimited Corp. (DRM.TO) (TSE:DRM) PT Raised to C$28.00 at TD Securities

Dream Unlimited Corp. (DRM.TO) (TSE:DRM) had its price target increased by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 23.46% from the company’s current price.

Shares of Dream Unlimited Corp. (DRM.TO) stock opened at C$22.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.32, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Dream Unlimited Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$13.84 and a fifty-two week high of C$27.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$21.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$19.90. The company has a market cap of C$1.02 billion and a PE ratio of 2.14.

In related news, Director Michael Cooper purchased 7,000 shares of Dream Unlimited Corp. (DRM.TO) stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$20.55 per share, with a total value of C$143,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 78,900 shares in the company, valued at C$1,621,395.

About Dream Unlimited Corp. (DRM.TO)

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

