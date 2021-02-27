DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) CAO Mark C. Rolling Sells 2,389 Shares of Stock

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) CAO Mark C. Rolling sold 2,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total value of $297,311.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $117.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $71.21 and a 12-month high of $135.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.18.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 11.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.085 per share. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 68.89%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $722,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in DTE Energy by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on DTE Energy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on DTE Energy from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. DTE Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.29.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

