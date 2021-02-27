Duality Advisers LP Acquires Shares of 8,740 Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,089,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the third quarter worth $1,106,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 117.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Cintas by 54.9% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Shares of CTAS opened at $324.34 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $154.33 and a 12-month high of $369.20. The stock has a market cap of $34.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.40, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $335.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $338.55.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.44. Cintas had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 36.99%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CTAS. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cintas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $261.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cintas from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on Cintas from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.40.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.