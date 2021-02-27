Duality Advisers LP Has $3.20 Million Position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Duality Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) by 321.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 98,685 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP owned 0.39% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals worth $3,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,956,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,321,000 after acquiring an additional 447,294 shares in the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 833.3% in the third quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,176,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,000 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 815.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 314,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,053,000 after acquiring an additional 280,437 shares during the period. Greenlight Capital Inc. bought a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $4,146,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 51.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 60,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 20,736 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercept Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, CFO Sandip Kapadia sold 2,193 shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.47, for a total transaction of $53,662.71. 23.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on ICPT. Wedbush cut their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $116.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Bank of America lowered shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.42.

NASDAQ ICPT opened at $21.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $714.61 million, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.85. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.47 and a 52 week high of $98.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.66 and a 200-day moving average of $35.69.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.03). Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 106.64% and a negative return on equity of 1,973.10%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead products candidate is the Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

Read More: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.