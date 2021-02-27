Duality Advisers LP Increases Stock Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 85.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,951 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $3,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 779.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 5,995 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 963.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 4,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 7,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.91, for a total transaction of $3,660,133.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,468,006.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.57, for a total value of $327,521.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,567,923.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,802 shares of company stock worth $40,243,895 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

TYL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $380.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $377.22.

Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $463.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $439.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $400.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.85, a PEG ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $247.22 and a 1 year high of $479.61.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.03). Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $283.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

