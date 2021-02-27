Duality Advisers LP Invests $3.70 Million in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,696,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 10,195.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 764,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,203,000 after buying an additional 756,875 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $106,428,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 832.6% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 510,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,301,000 after purchasing an additional 455,711 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,412,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,362,000 after purchasing an additional 288,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,084,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,420,000 after purchasing an additional 186,030 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BFAM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays upped their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $189.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.00.

In other news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 6,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total value of $1,114,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,370,387. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David H. Lissy sold 24,890 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.05, for a total value of $4,506,334.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 208,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,770,107.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,226 shares of company stock worth $10,496,324. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BFAM opened at $159.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.83. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.23 and a 1 year high of $182.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.78.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.79. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 10.63%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services.

