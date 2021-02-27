Duality Advisers LP Invests $4.11 Million in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 34,452 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,106,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,292 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 29,291 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,491,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.95, for a total transaction of $138,936.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,596 shares in the company, valued at $4,981,602.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Guinan sold 81,756 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.37, for a total value of $9,840,969.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,697,673.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DGX shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.06.

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $115.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $123.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.32. The company has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $73.02 and a 12-month high of $134.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical research company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 13.22%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 4th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to buy up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is 34.15%.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

