Duality Advisers LP Purchases 8,385 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Duality Advisers LP grew its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 505.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,045 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,385 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $2,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SBAC. Element Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in SBA Communications by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $3,132,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 2,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SBAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $350.00 to $336.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. SBA Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.85.

Shares of SBA Communications stock opened at $255.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,700.75 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $267.13 and its 200 day moving average is $289.77. SBA Communications Co. has a one year low of $205.20 and a one year high of $328.37.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $536.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.25 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This is a positive change from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.91%.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

