Duality Advisers LP Purchases Shares of 29,530 Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 29,530 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,499,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Truehand Inc bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000.

A number of research analysts have commented on A shares. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. HSBC upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.70 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.35.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.27, for a total transaction of $63,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,984,577.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 85,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total value of $9,925,910.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,026,573.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,554 shares of company stock valued at $14,830,701 over the last three months.

A stock opened at $122.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $125.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.59. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.13 and a fifty-two week high of $136.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.28 billion, a PE ratio of 53.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 13.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

