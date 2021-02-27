Duality Advisers LP Sells 371,196 Shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Duality Advisers LP lowered its holdings in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) by 57.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 277,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 371,196 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP owned approximately 0.19% of The Macerich worth $2,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in The Macerich in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Macerich in the third quarter worth $39,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Macerich in the third quarter worth $48,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of The Macerich by 137.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of The Macerich by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

MAC opened at $12.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.93. The Macerich Company has a 52 week low of $4.54 and a 52 week high of $25.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -143.54 and a beta of 2.07.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.72). The Macerich had a negative return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 1.55%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Macerich Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.95%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered The Macerich from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp raised shares of The Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of The Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of The Macerich from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $9.81.

In related news, major shareholder Teachers Pension Plan Ontario sold 24,562,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $497,400,021.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dana K. Anderson sold 24,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.57, for a total transaction of $278,837.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

