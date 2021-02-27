Duality Advisers LP Sells 4,955 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Duality Advisers LP lowered its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 30.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,465 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,955 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in United Rentals by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,372,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1,013.7% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,116 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 96.6% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 2,723 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $829,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 65,149 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total transaction of $460,895.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,502,315.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Kneeland sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.22, for a total value of $4,744,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 106,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,245,901.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,879 shares of company stock valued at $6,943,743 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on URI. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays raised their target price on United Rentals from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $195.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.32.

URI stock opened at $297.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $321.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $267.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.08. The company has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 34.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

