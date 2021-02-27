DubaiCoin (DBIX) Trading Down 19.4% Over Last Week

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 27th. One DubaiCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000772 BTC on exchanges. DubaiCoin has a total market cap of $1.57 million and $9,685.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded down 19.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00020690 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00011384 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00006533 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004442 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00005444 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin Coin Profile

DubaiCoin (DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org. The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DubaiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

