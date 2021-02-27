Duke Royalty (LON:DUKE) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $27.64

Duke Royalty Limited (LON:DUKE)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 27.64 ($0.36) and traded as high as GBX 30.50 ($0.40). Duke Royalty shares last traded at GBX 29.70 ($0.39), with a volume of 644,776 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 33 ($0.43) price objective on shares of Duke Royalty in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £78.66 million and a PE ratio of -8.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 27.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 26.51. The company has a current ratio of 56.31, a quick ratio of 49.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.67.

About Duke Royalty (LON:DUKE)

Duke Royalty Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in royalty financing. The firm It does not invest in start-ups or tight margin business models. It focuses on intellectual property assets and stable, cash flowing businesses with positive EBITDA, no debt or low levels of debt, and management desire to continue with the business.

