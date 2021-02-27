Dye & Durham (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) PT Lowered to $57.00 at Scotiabank

Dye & Durham (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) had its price objective lowered by Scotiabank from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

DYNDF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Dye & Durham from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Dye & Durham from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Dye & Durham from $35.50 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th.

OTCMKTS:DYNDF opened at $30.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.92. Dye & Durham has a fifty-two week low of $15.70 and a fifty-two week high of $40.79.

Dye & Durham Company Profile

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

