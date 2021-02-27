DZ Bank Reaffirms Neutral Rating for K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF)

DZ Bank reissued their neutral rating on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on SDF. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.00 ($4.71) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Warburg Research set a €7.35 ($8.65) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Independent Research set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. UBS Group set a €10.10 ($11.88) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.60 ($8.94) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €7.85 ($9.23).

Get K+S Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

SDF opened at €9.24 ($10.87) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €9.54 and a 200-day moving average price of €7.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.00, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.52. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €4.50 ($5.29) and a one year high of €10.44 ($12.28).

About K+S Aktiengesellschaft

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products.

Further Reading: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.