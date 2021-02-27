DZS Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.23) Per Share (NASDAQ:DZSI)

DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) – Research analysts at B. Riley cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for DZS in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 23rd. B. Riley analyst D. Kang now expects that the communications equipment provider will earn ($0.23) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.07). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $23.50 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for DZS’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.10). DZS had a negative net margin of 6.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on DZS from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut DZS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on DZS from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.63.

Shares of DZSI stock opened at $16.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $365.38 million, a PE ratio of -18.29 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. DZS has a 52-week low of $2.90 and a 52-week high of $18.90.

In other news, major shareholder Dasan Networks, Inc bought 600,000 shares of DZS stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $8,400,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,093,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,302,210. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 66.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of DZS by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 224,555 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 19,237 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of DZS by 284.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,219 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 27,550 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of DZS by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,044 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of DZS by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 41,813 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of DZS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.72% of the company’s stock.

DZS Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Korea, and other Asia Pacific Countries. It offers broadband access products, including customer premise equipment, such as digital subscriber line (DSL) modems; Ethernet access demarcation devices; and gigabit passive optical network (GPON) and 10G point-to-point active Ethernet optical network terminals.

