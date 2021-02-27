Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.18), Fidelity Earnings reports. Eargo updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of Eargo stock traded down $2.75 on Friday, reaching $58.41. 234,869 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,936. Eargo has a one year low of $32.58 and a one year high of $76.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.34.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Eargo in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Eargo in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Eargo in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Eargo from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eargo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Eargo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.75.

Eargo, Inc, a consumer-focused medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

