Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) SVP Sells $2,262,842.40 in Stock

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) SVP Mark K. Cox sold 20,280 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.58, for a total transaction of $2,262,842.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,288.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE EMN opened at $109.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.44. The company has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $34.44 and a 52-week high of $114.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $750,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. First American Bank purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $918,000. Cullinan Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EMN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.83.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

