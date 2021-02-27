Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 201.69% and a negative net margin of 140.82%.

EKSO traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 398,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,572. The company has a market cap of $87.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 2.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.12. Ekso Bionics has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $14.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

EKSO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ekso Bionics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Ekso Bionics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Aegis restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ekso Bionics in a report on Monday, February 15th.

Ekso Bionics Company Profile

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and sells exoskeletons for use in the healthcare, industrial, and military markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. It primarily offers EksoNR, a bionic suit that provides the ability to stand and walk over ground with a full weight-bearing, reciprocal gait using a cane, crutches, or a walker to individuals with spinal cord injuries and hemiplegia due to stroke; and EksoUE, a wearable assistive device that helps to reduce the effect of gravity on the wearer's shoulders and arms, as well as reduce fatigue while rehabilitation sessions to achieve a larger active range of motion.

