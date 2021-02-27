Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Price Target Increased to $200.00 by Analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) had its price target upped by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 48.82% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ESTC. Barclays boosted their price target on Elastic from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Elastic in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Elastic from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Elastic in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Elastic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.65.

Get Elastic alerts:

Shares of ESTC stock opened at $134.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.59 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.98. Elastic has a 1 year low of $39.01 and a 1 year high of $176.49.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.30. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 22.51% and a negative net margin of 24.21%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 2,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.44, for a total transaction of $265,327.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,822 shares in the company, valued at $6,712,405.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 14,732 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.78, for a total value of $1,779,330.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,116.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,129,631 shares of company stock valued at $161,747,140 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Elastic by 341.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Elastic in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Elastic in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Elastic in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Elastic by 214.3% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

Recommended Story: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.