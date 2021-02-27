Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Releases Q4 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.18–0.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $158-159 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $151.71 million.Elastic also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to -0.19–0.16 EPS.

Shares of Elastic stock opened at $134.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $159.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.98. The company has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.59 and a beta of 1.16. Elastic has a 1-year low of $39.01 and a 1-year high of $176.49.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.30. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 22.51% and a negative net margin of 24.21%. Equities research analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Elastic from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Elastic from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Elastic from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Elastic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Elastic from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $167.65.

In related news, Director Steven Schuurman sold 675,000 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.69, for a total transaction of $97,665,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 2,167 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.44, for a total value of $265,327.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,712,405.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,129,631 shares of company stock worth $161,747,140 in the last quarter. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

