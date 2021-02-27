Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 3.76%.

Eldorado Gold stock traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,715,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,683,008. Eldorado Gold has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $14.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.49.

EGO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CSFB set a $13.00 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. CIBC increased their target price on Eldorado Gold from $16.75 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Eldorado Gold from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.95.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

