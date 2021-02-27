Electronic Systems Technology (OTCMKTS:ELST) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.29

Electronic Systems Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELST) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.29 and traded as high as $0.38. Electronic Systems Technology shares last traded at $0.38, with a volume of 1,871 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 19.91 and a quick ratio of 10.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 million, a P/E ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 0.41.

Electronic Systems Technology Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ELST)

Electronic Systems Technology, Inc, doing business as ESTeem Wireless Modems, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets industrial wireless products and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's ESTeem industrial wireless products provide communication links between computer networks, network enabled devices, and mobile devices without cables.

