Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.44

Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.44 and traded as high as $15.00. Elmira Savings Bank shares last traded at $14.76, with a volume of 3,125 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Elmira Savings Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

Get Elmira Savings Bank alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.44. The stock has a market cap of $51.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.70.

Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.81 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Elmira Savings Bank stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Elmira Savings Bank at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.31% of the company’s stock.

About Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK)

Elmira Savings Bank provides banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. It accepts savings and money market accounts, time deposits, retail and commercial checking accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement arrangements, and NOW accounts. The company also provides consumer loans comprising auto, truck, and motorcycle loans; personal loans; boats, recreational vehicles, and other outdoor sports equipment loans; home improvement/equity loans; jacuzzi/hot tub/pool loans; and lines of credit.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Elmira Savings Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elmira Savings Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.