Else Nutrition (CVE:BABY) Shares Down 3.1%

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (CVE:BABY)’s share price traded down 3.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$3.68 and last traded at C$3.69. 133,198 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 199,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.81.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity set a C$6.50 price objective on shares of Else Nutrition and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.68 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$334.77 million and a P/E ratio of -24.58. The company has a current ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87.

Else Nutrition Company Profile (CVE:BABY)

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc focuses on the research, development, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of plant-based food and nutrition products to infant, toddler, children, and adult markets. The company offers baby snacks products; baby feeding accessories, such as feeding bottles and disposable sterile nipples (teats); baby formulas; and toddlers/kids nutritional drinks.

