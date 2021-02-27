EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Position Boosted by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 194,410 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,812 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $17,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EME. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in EMCOR Group in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 114.1% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 33,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 17,800 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new position in EMCOR Group in the third quarter worth about $986,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 11,580 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 475.7% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 16,096 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on EME. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Sidoti lowered shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.25.

In related news, EVP R Kevin Matz sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $877,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group stock opened at $97.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.26. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.85 and a 1 year high of $104.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.26 and a beta of 1.18.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.43. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 19th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.04%.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems.

