EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.33

EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.33 and traded as high as $7.30. EMCORE shares last traded at $6.70, with a volume of 482,185 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of EMCORE from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EMCORE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Get EMCORE alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $247.41 million, a PE ratio of -27.16 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.89 and its 200-day moving average is $4.35.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. EMCORE had a negative net margin of 6.33% and a negative return on equity of 9.18%. Analysts anticipate that EMCORE Co. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in EMCORE during the 3rd quarter worth $259,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of EMCORE by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 34,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 14,440 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EMCORE in the 4th quarter worth about $715,000. Cannell Capital LLC increased its position in shares of EMCORE by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,784,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,050,000 after purchasing an additional 165,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of EMCORE by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 308,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 22,490 shares during the last quarter. 54.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMCORE Company Profile (NASDAQ:EMKR)

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers cable television (CATV) products, including forward and return-path analog lasers, receivers, photodetectors, and subassembly components; and analog and digital fiber-optic transmitters, quadrature amplitude modulation transmitters, optical switches, and CATV fiber amplifiers.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for EMCORE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCORE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.