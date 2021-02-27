Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) Upgraded to “Buy” at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital upgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $112.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on EBS. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Emergent BioSolutions from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $95.43.

Shares of EBS opened at $96.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.58. Emergent BioSolutions has a 52 week low of $46.37 and a 52 week high of $137.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.87 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.20.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.95. Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 26.68%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Emergent BioSolutions will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert Kramer sold 19,026 shares of Emergent BioSolutions stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.01, for a total transaction of $2,016,946.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 14.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 604.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions in the third quarter worth $31,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 560.7% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

About Emergent BioSolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

