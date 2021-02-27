Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.80-2.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.55-2.79 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.77 billion.Endo International also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.80-2.30 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Endo International from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Endo International from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on Endo International from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Endo International from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a market perform rating on shares of Endo International in a report on Monday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.92.

Shares of NASDAQ ENDP traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.93. 8,988,836 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,481,377. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.49. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -11.66 and a beta of 1.41. Endo International has a 1-year low of $2.08 and a 1-year high of $10.89.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.27. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 85.80% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Endo International will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Endo International news, major shareholder International Plc Endo bought 7,344,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.50 per share, for a total transaction of $650,028,517.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Endo International Company Profile

Endo International plc manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; TESTOPEL for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; VOLTAREN gel for the relief of joint pain of osteoarthritis; LIDODERM for the relief of pain; TESTOPEL, an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; and LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine.

