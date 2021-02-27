Enerflex (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Enerflex (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Enerflex from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James upped their target price on Enerflex from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Enerflex in a research report on Monday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Enerflex currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS ENRFF opened at $6.81 on Friday. Enerflex has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $7.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.81.

Enerflex Company Profile

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment and refrigeration systems, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications.

