Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Price Target Raised to C$11.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on EFX. CIBC lifted their price target on Enerflex from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a report on Friday. ATB Capital boosted their target price on Enerflex from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$8.50 to C$9.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday.

Enerflex stock opened at C$8.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.30. The stock has a market cap of C$783.79 million and a P/E ratio of 9.04. Enerflex has a 12-month low of C$4.18 and a 12-month high of C$9.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.92%.

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

