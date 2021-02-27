Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Receives $48.92 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.92.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ENR shares. Truist upped their price objective on Energizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Energizer from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Energizer from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Energizer from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

NYSE ENR opened at $41.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.61. Energizer has a fifty-two week low of $26.60 and a fifty-two week high of $53.19.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $846.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.09 million. Energizer had a positive return on equity of 42.70% and a negative net margin of 3.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Energizer will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.95%.

Energizer declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 12th that allows the company to buyback 7,500,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Energizer by 1,157.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 189,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,399,000 after purchasing an additional 173,997 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Energizer by 1,920.8% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 97,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,796,000 after purchasing an additional 92,200 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Energizer by 5.3% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 47,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Energizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Energizer by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,024,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

