Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $25.12 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) will report sales of $25.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Energy Recovery’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $24.94 million and the highest estimate coming in at $25.30 million. Energy Recovery reported sales of $15.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 59.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Energy Recovery will report full year sales of $117.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $117.50 million to $117.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $99.38 million, with estimates ranging from $98.76 million to $100.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Energy Recovery.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Energy Recovery from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded Energy Recovery from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.17.

NASDAQ ERII opened at $17.60 on Friday. Energy Recovery has a 52 week low of $6.11 and a 52 week high of $17.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.25. The company has a market capitalization of $987.36 million, a P/E ratio of 44.00 and a beta of 1.36.

In other Energy Recovery news, CEO Robert Yu Lang Mao sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total transaction of $116,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 227,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,775,296.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Rodney Clemente sold 1,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total value of $28,596.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,543.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 225,659 shares of company stock valued at $3,247,598 in the last 90 days. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Energy Recovery during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 133.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 574.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 7,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets various solutions for industrial fluid flow markets worldwide. The company operates through Water, and Oil & Gas segments. The Water segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and supplies various energy recovery devices (ERDs), including positive displacement isobaric ERDs and centrifugal-type ERDs; manufactures and supplies specialized high-pressure feed and circulation pumps that are used in the reverse osmosis desalination process; and provides various spare parts and repair, and field services, as well as engages in the various commissioning activities.

