Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Stock Position Lowered by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 711 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ENPH. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $118.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $232.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $108.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $233.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.65.

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 17,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.70, for a total transaction of $2,493,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 375,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,256,386.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mandy Yang sold 5,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total transaction of $1,176,903.51. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 123,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,302,709.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 160,739 shares of company stock worth $25,789,241 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $176.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $195.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.15. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.49 and a 52-week high of $229.04.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $264.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.21 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

