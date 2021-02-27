EnPro Industries, Inc. to Post FY2025 Earnings of $6.95 Per Share, G.Research Forecasts (NYSE:NPO)

EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) – Stock analysts at G.Research issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for EnPro Industries in a report issued on Wednesday, February 24th. G.Research analyst J. Bergner anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $6.95 for the year.

Get EnPro Industries alerts:

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.73. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 18.01%.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on EnPro Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on EnPro Industries from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of NPO opened at $80.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.85. EnPro Industries has a 12 month low of $30.04 and a 12 month high of $83.99.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,212,000 after buying an additional 59,143 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $361,000. Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 22,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 4,914 shares during the period. Sapience Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 113,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,594,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,950,000 after buying an additional 13,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from EnPro Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is 38.81%.

About EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Sealing Products and Engineered Products. The Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; and modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations for the use in chemical and petrochemical processing, petroleum extraction and refining, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for EnPro Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnPro Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.