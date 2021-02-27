EnPro Industries, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.84 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:NPO)

EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of EnPro Industries in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for EnPro Industries’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.65 EPS.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.73. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 18.01%.

Separately, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on EnPro Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th.

NPO opened at $80.34 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.96 and its 200-day moving average is $67.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. EnPro Industries has a twelve month low of $30.04 and a twelve month high of $83.99.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in EnPro Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in EnPro Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in EnPro Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in EnPro Industries by 35.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in EnPro Industries by 16.5% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. 92.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from EnPro Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is presently 38.81%.

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Sealing Products and Engineered Products. The Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; and modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations for the use in chemical and petrochemical processing, petroleum extraction and refining, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

