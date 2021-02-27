EnterCoin (ENTRC) One Day Volume Tops $31,113.00

EnterCoin (CURRENCY:ENTRC) traded 36.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 26th. One EnterCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0381 or 0.00000080 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EnterCoin has a market capitalization of $216,814.37 and $31,113.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, EnterCoin has traded 26.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.31 or 0.00053149 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $339.38 or 0.00712531 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00029133 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00006647 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00033768 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.37 or 0.00059565 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.39 or 0.00040716 BTC.

EnterCoin Profile

EnterCoin (ENTRC) is a coin. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,696,850 coins. EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. EnterCoin’s official website is entercoin.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “EnterCoin was built as an alternative payment solution for the financially excluded communities. Entercoin claims to be one of the first tokens that can be used as an alternative currency for regulated peer to peer transactions in the Middle East, North Africa and South-East Asia. ENTRC is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum blockchain. “

