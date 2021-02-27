Entrée Resources Ltd. (ETG.TO) (TSE:ETG) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.49

Entrée Resources Ltd. (ETG.TO) (TSE:ETG) (NYSE:EGI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.49 and traded as high as C$0.70. Entrée Resources Ltd. (ETG.TO) shares last traded at C$0.67, with a volume of 224,046 shares traded.

Separately, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Entrée Resources Ltd. (ETG.TO) from C$0.50 to C$0.60 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.49. The firm has a market cap of C$126.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.00.

Entrée Resources Ltd. (ETG.TO) Company Profile (TSE:ETG)

EntrÃ©e Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of mineral resource properties located in Mongolia, Peru, Australia, and Canada. Its principal property is the EntrÃ©e/Oyu Tolgoi joint venture property comprising Hugo North Extension copper-gold porphyry deposit and the Heruga copper-gold-molybdenum porphyry deposit located in Mongolia.

