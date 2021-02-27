Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) Price Target Raised to $61.00 at Barclays

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) had its target price raised by Barclays from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on EVA. TheStreet lowered Enviva Partners from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Enviva Partners from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Enviva Partners from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enviva Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Enviva Partners has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.40.

Shares of EVA opened at $53.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -279.11 and a beta of 1.04. Enviva Partners has a fifty-two week low of $20.63 and a fifty-two week high of $53.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. This is a boost from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Enviva Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 520.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Enviva Partners by 97.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,946 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 22,642 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Enviva Partners by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,207 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Enviva Partners by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,512 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 10,417 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Enviva Partners by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 139,054 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,598,000 after buying an additional 5,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enviva Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,238,000. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enviva Partners Company Profile

Enviva Partners, LP produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in dedicated and co-fired power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators primarily in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. Enviva Partners GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company.

