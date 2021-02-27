EOSDT (EOSDT) Price Reaches $0.97 on Major Exchanges

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 27th. EOSDT has a total market capitalization of $2.57 million and approximately $188,849.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, EOSDT has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar. One EOSDT coin can now be bought for about $0.97 or 0.00002087 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $223.38 or 0.00479811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.75 or 0.00072487 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.79 or 0.00081167 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 29.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.90 or 0.00079250 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.13 or 0.00056120 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $224.08 or 0.00481311 BTC.

EOSDT Profile

EOSDT launched on May 31st, 2019. EOSDT’s total supply is 2,642,505 coins. The official message board for EOSDT is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt. EOSDT’s official website is eosdt.com. The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “

EOSDT Coin Trading

