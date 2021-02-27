EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) PT Raised to $440.00

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $395.00 to $440.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.77% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $404.00 to $442.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $377.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $364.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. VTB Capital upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $433.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EPAM Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.50.

Shares of NYSE EPAM opened at $373.61 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $364.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $337.97. The company has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a PE ratio of 68.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35. EPAM Systems has a 52-week low of $151.97 and a 52-week high of $402.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.22.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.37. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 18.29%. On average, analysts forecast that EPAM Systems will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.23, for a total value of $360,230.00. Also, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.07, for a total transaction of $704,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,888,382.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,350 shares of company stock valued at $5,106,034. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPAM. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 2.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,209,181 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,684,024,000 after acquiring an additional 143,058 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,318,517 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,191,000 after acquiring an additional 159,798 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 4,526.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,138,312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,706 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,130,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $365,475,000 after acquiring an additional 19,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 563,059 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $201,772,000 after acquiring an additional 21,418 shares in the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

