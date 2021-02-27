EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.60 EPS

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.60), MarketWatch Earnings reports. EPR Properties had a negative net margin of 15.35% and a negative return on equity of 2.15%.

Shares of NYSE EPR opened at $45.18 on Friday. EPR Properties has a one year low of $12.56 and a one year high of $62.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 15.50 and a quick ratio of 15.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.72 and a beta of 1.82.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. EPR Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.