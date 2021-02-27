Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Receives $821.89 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $821.89.

EQIX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $800.00 target price on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on Equinix from $864.00 to $811.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Equinix from $915.00 to $942.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Equinix from $845.00 to $825.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $648.34 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $712.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $740.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Equinix has a 12 month low of $477.87 and a 12 month high of $839.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.89 billion, a PE ratio of 127.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.96). Equinix had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Equinix will post 21.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be paid a $2.87 dividend. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.66. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 50.33%.

In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 59 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $723.64, for a total value of $42,694.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,041 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $667.01, for a total value of $694,357.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,398,592.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,722 shares of company stock valued at $18,731,932. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,048,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $748,713,000 after buying an additional 3,202 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $532,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,638,000 after buying an additional 4,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

